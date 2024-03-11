High school students volunteer to 'Care & Share' at local thrift shop

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many high school students play sports, create art, and find ways to have fun outside of the classroom. But that doesn't mean there's no time to give back and offer service hours to an organization whose heart keeps beating by the hands of volunteers.

Watch the video above to see how the Souderton Area High School's Interact Club gets hands-on to connect their community with a variety of goods at Care & Share Thrift Shoppes.

To learn more about Souderton Area High School and Care & Share Thrift Shoppes, visit their websites.

