'Permit to purchase' handgun bill passed by lawmakers in Delaware; governor to sign into law

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Anyone looking to buy a handgun in Delaware could soon face a multi-step process.

On Thursday, the Delaware Senate passed a bill outlining permit-to-purchase regulations for residents who want to buy handguns. Gov. John Carney has said he will sign the bill into law as soon as it gets to his desk.

State Senator Tizzy Lockman, the primary sponsor of the bill, said it will take about 18 months for the state to establish the regulations and infrastructure necessary to implement the law.

A permit-to-purchase bill was first introduced in 2019 by State Senator Laura Sturgeon, who represents Delaware's District 4.

"At that time, the impetus was we had seen the statistics on all the terrible gun violence done with handguns, whether violence of suicide or violence of homicide," she said.

Sen. Lockman took over as the bill's primary sponsor about a year later, and after several years and several amendments, the bill passed.

Once implemented, the law will require anyone looking to buy a handgun to submit an application to Delaware's Department of Safety and Homeland Security, undergo a background check, and get fingerprinted.

"They would also have to have proof that they have taken training in the last five years that meets a certain standard that's outlined in the legislation that we passed," Sen. Lockman said.

Lockman added that anyone in Delaware with a concealed carry permit will be exempt from the law.

"What we've seen in the other states is that having a permitting scheme in place really reduces violent crime, so the use of handguns in those types of situations, and also in suicides," Lockman said.

The 6abc Data Journalism Team found Delaware will join 11 states, and the District of Columbia, in requiring a permit to purchase. In six of those states, the requirements only apply to people looking to buy handguns.

Jeff Hague, the president of the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association, said he is disappointed the legislation passed.

"This is not common sense, gun safety, firearm legislation. It's nothing more than gun control," he told Action News.

Hague said he takes issue with the entire bill, telling Action News it interferes with a person's constitutional rights.

"All it does is interfere with the right of a law-abiding citizen to exercise their constitutional right to keep and bear arms. It totally interferes with that process," he said. "You have to ask a government official who is not elected, is appointed, for permission to exercise your right to purchase a firearm."

He is worried about possible delays in being able to purchase a handgun, and he also doesn't believe the law will address the problem at hand.

"You put a criminal in jail, I defy you to see that criminal hurt somebody on the street because they are in jail," he said. "That's how you solve the problem of violence. It's the person, not the object."

Hague said as soon as the governor signs the bill into law, his organization will sue the state of Delaware.