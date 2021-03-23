2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge

*Update* 2 pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on the westbound Delaware Memorial Bridge. Three lanes primarily blocked. 4th lane is being open periodically. Fire and rescue crews remain on the scene. Tractor trailer and a passenger car somehow collided. pic.twitter.com/NqGom8hsi8 — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) March 23, 2021

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people have died and another person was injured after a crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the bridge.Officials confirm to Action News that three occupants in a disabled vehicle were rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Two of the occupants have died. The condition of the third victim remains unclear.Only one lane is open heading into Delaware. Drivers should expect major delays near the crash scene.