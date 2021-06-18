Bill to raise Delaware's minimum wage to $15 an hour headed to Governor Carney

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bill to raise Delaware's minimum wage to $15 an hour is headed to the governor's desk for his signature.The House voted this week in support of the measure, Senate Bill 15.The first step in this four-year process will increase the current minimum wage of $9.25 per hour to $10.50 next year.That will be followed by a $1.25 raise in 2023, then $1.50 in 2024, and $1.75 in 2025.Governor John Carney is expected to sign it into law."Raising the minimum wage will help ensure that working people share in Delaware's post-pandemic economic recovery. A higher minimum wage will put more money in the pockets of the very same customers that small businesses rely on, and it will reduce strain on the social safety net and state spending on programs to aid people who don't earn enough to live on," Rep. Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington, lead House sponsor of SB 15, said in a statement.The bill passed the Senate earlier this year.