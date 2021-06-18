minimum wage

Bill to raise Delaware's minimum wage to $15 an hour headed to Governor Carney

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bill to raise Del. minimum wage to $15 headed to governor

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bill to raise Delaware's minimum wage to $15 an hour is headed to the governor's desk for his signature.

The House voted this week in support of the measure, Senate Bill 15.

The first step in this four-year process will increase the current minimum wage of $9.25 per hour to $10.50 next year.

That will be followed by a $1.25 raise in 2023, then $1.50 in 2024, and $1.75 in 2025.

Governor John Carney is expected to sign it into law.

"Raising the minimum wage will help ensure that working people share in Delaware's post-pandemic economic recovery. A higher minimum wage will put more money in the pockets of the very same customers that small businesses rely on, and it will reduce strain on the social safety net and state spending on programs to aid people who don't earn enough to live on," Rep. Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington, lead House sponsor of SB 15, said in a statement.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawaregovernor john carneyminimum wage
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MINIMUM WAGE
CVS will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour
Delaware to raise minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025
Bank of America will raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025
Philly restaurateur more than doubling minimum wage for employees
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News