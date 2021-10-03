shooting

Man shot and killed while getting into car in Delaware

Delaware State Police say a man was shot multiple times in his car.



WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police say a man was shot multiple times in his car.

Investigators say a 63-year-old man bought something at a liquor store, then headed back into his car in the 3800 block of Governor Printz Boulevard when he was shot and killed.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
