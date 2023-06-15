16-year-old girl shot during pop-up party in Glasgow, Delaware park

  • Watch Now

6abc Digital Staff Image
6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, June 15, 2023 9:47PM
GLASGOW, Delaware (WPVI) -- A female teenager was shot in New Castle County, Delaware park early Thursday morning.

Officials say a large group was gathered in Glasgow Park when the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.

They say it was a so-called "pop-up party" and it was promoted via social media.

The 16-year-old victim is in stable condition.

The park was immediately shut down for the investigation but it reopened later Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County police at (302) 395-8126.

