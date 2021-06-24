Masked gunman opens fire in crowded Wilmington park; 1 man injured

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One man was injured after a masked gunman opened fire in a Delaware park on Wednesday night.It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 23rd and Bowers streets near a community center.Police say about 300 people were there for a softball game when the bullets started flying.A 24-year-old man was hit in the leg in the parking lot.Nakia Pratt, a nurse who happened to be there, was able to help the victim before he was rushed to the hospital."His wound was through and through on his leg. I started the pressure on his wound. I tried to reassure him that he's going to be fine because he was very anxious," said Pratt.The man is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call Wilmington police.