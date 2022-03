DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Every Delaware resident who filed a 2020 tax return could soon be getting a $300 check in the mail as part of a plan to help offset the impact of inflation.Lawmakers in the statehouse and senate say they've reached an agreement with Delaware Governor John Carney on a direct payment plan.The money would come from the state's $1 billion surpluses.The plan has bipartisan support.Lawmakers plan to draw up the official legislation next month.