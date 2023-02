Shots fired during high school basketball game in Middletown, Delaware: Police

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident during a high school basketball game Monday evening.

Police say shots were fired during a game at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown.

No injuries have been reported.

Those inside the school are clearing out of the area, according to police.

There was on immediate word on what sparked the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.