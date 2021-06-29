Philadelphia woman charged in deadly shooting outside Christiana Mall

Shaidiah McNeair

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 24-year-old Philadelphia woman has been arrested and charged in a homicide near the Christiana Mall, according to police.Shaidiah McNeair has been charged with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm in the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman.According to police, troopers responded to Christiana Mall Road in Newark, Delaware at about 4:10 p.m. Monday for a report of a black Ford Fusion that hit a guardrail near the Target store.When they arrived, they found the woman unresponsive in the front seat with a gunshot wound to the upper body.The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.According to police, McNeair was inside of the car but got out before officers arrived. She was arrested at the scene a short time later and is charged with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm.Troopers said while searching the area for possible evidence, they found a white plastic bag along an embankment that contained a handgun.No other injuries were reported.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-365-8441.