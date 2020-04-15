Delaware State police investigate fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Brookmont Drive in Newark, Delaware.

Action News has learned a 63-year-old man was driving eastbound on Route 40 Tuesday April 14, around 5 p.m. in Bear, Delaware when police say a 59-year-old man walked into the road.

Authorities say, the 59-year-old man was struck and thrown from the impact of the vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene while the victim from Newark, Delaware was taken to Christiana Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released to the public.

Delaware State police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.
