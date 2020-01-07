Philadelphia woman held at knifepoint in Delaware hotel: Police

CLAYMONT, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware State Police have charged a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania man with holding a woman inside a hotel room at knifepoint.

Forty-eight-year-old Richard Johnson of Wyncote has been charged with one count each of Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree, Aggravated Menacing and Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony.

Police said Johnson picked up the 36-year-old victim around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Germantown section of Philadelphia after she asked for a ride.

Police said the two were strangers.

Johnson drove the victim to the Crown Plaza Hotel in Claymont.

While they were in a hotel elevator, police said the woman attempted to leave. That's when, police said, Johnson pulled a knife.

He then took to her a hotel room at knifepoint.

Police said a short time later, a housekeeper entered the room and the victim was able to escape. She called 911.

Police said the victim was not injured.

Troopers responded to the hotel and took Johnson into custody as he was attempting to leave the area. They found Johnson in possession of a folding knife.

Johnson was arraigned and then released on $34,000 unsecured bail.
