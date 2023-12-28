Delaware State Police investigate shooting on I-495

HOLLY OAK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident along Interstate 495.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the Northbound lanes about a mile south of the Claymont exit in Holly Oak, New Castle County.

No one was injured, but medics were seen carrying an infant back to a red vehicle that appeared to have been struck several times by gunfire.

Action News has learned the child inside of the car that was hit by bullets.

The alleged shooter fled the scene, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.