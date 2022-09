It happened overnight just before 2 a.m. in front of the Wellness and Recreation Center.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State University Police are investigating after four people were shot on DSU Campus Saturday morning.

An e-mail sent to students states there was a robbery and four people were shot.

The victims were taken to Bay Health Kent County Hospital.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.