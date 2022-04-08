lightning

2 women have close encounters with lightning strikes in Delaware

"All of a sudden I felt this zap and saw this like spark of light near my hand," recalled pre-school teacher Leigh Anne Bosshardt.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two women has close encounters with lightning strikes in Delaware on Thursday as severe weather moved through the region.

"All of a sudden I felt this zap and saw this like spark of light near my hand," said Leigh Anne Bosshardt, pre-school teacher at Early Years Program within the Red Clay Consolidated School District.

Bosshardt said she felt a sensation in her hand while holding an umbrella during a nearby lightning strike.

"The fear and kind of just chaos that ensued afterward was the worst part in that it was just stressful and I was shaky," said Bosshardt.

In New Castle County, another woman was standing by a forklift when it was struck by lighting.

Both women were taken to local hospitals but thankfully didn't suffer any serious injuries.

However, there's still a lot to process.

"It was just this moment of what just happened? What was that flash of light," said Bosshardt.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan says it's important to get indoors immediately upon hearing thunder.

"When you're outside and you hear thunder, you don't want to be holding anything that's metal, that includes umbrellas. You want to get inside right away," said Tynan.

She adds if you're out in an open field like a golf course and can't get inside, you want to make yourself as small as possible.

"You want to get into a ball and kind of hunker down, but don't lie flat on the ground," said Tynan. "If you're the tallest thing there, the lighting is going to head to you."

She says it's safe to go back outside 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder.
