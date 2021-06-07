Hundreds of Delaware businesses get $5,000 to offer perks for vaccinated customers

Governor John Carney announced the list on Monday.
Each business is getting up to $5,000 to offer perks to vaccinated customers.
Mrs. Robino's Restaurant in Wilmington is among those taking part.
They're giving a free dinner or lunch of spaghetti and meatballs to anyone who is vaccinated.
The "Delaware Wins" initiative also has cash prizes that are drawn twice a week, and a grand prize at the end of the month for $302,000.
LINK: List of participating Delaware Wins businesses