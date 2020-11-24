Delaware County computer system hack prompts criminal investigation

Action News has learned that a criminal investigation has been launched into the hacking of Delaware County, Pennsylvania's government computer system."The County of Delaware recently discovered a disruption to portions of our computer network. We commenced an immediate investigation that included taking certain systems offline and working with computer forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the event. We are working diligently to restore the functionality of our systems," said officials in a statement to Action News.Officials won't say what's been affected, other than the breach does not involve emergency services and Bureau of Elections computer networks.