Delaware County officials investigating new reports of mysterious odor

SpringHill Suites hotel in Ridley Park is one of the places that had to be evacuated Monday morning due to the noxious odor that spread through the area about 9:30 a.m.
At least a dozen municipalities from Chester, Swarthmore and Ridley Park reported the odor which generally is described as a petroleum-based product such as natural gas or heating oil.
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Delaware County Emergency Services and the Department of Environmental Resources have been trying to track down the source.
"The problem is we have a lot of suspects. If you go down to that industrial, everything from the port, with ships going up and down, tankers, rail cars, fixed facilities. You name it is right along there. The other issue we're up against is possibly, you know, it's not beyond the pale that someone is releasing this intentionally coming in with a chemical car or rail car, you know, dumping the product and leaving. We just don't know," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County Emergency Services.
No medical issues have been attributed to the odor.