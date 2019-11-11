Delaware County officials investigating new reports of mysterious odor

By
RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating several reports of a mysterious odor on Monday. It's the second time in just a few weeks an odor has prompted such a response.

SpringHill Suites hotel in Ridley Park is one of the places that had to be evacuated Monday morning due to the noxious odor that spread through the area about 9:30 a.m.

At least a dozen municipalities from Chester, Swarthmore and Ridley Park reported the odor which generally is described as a petroleum-based product such as natural gas or heating oil.

Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
EMBED More News Videos

Strange odor reported across Delaware County. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 25, 2019.



Delaware County Emergency Services and the Department of Environmental Resources have been trying to track down the source.

"The problem is we have a lot of suspects. If you go down to that industrial, everything from the port, with ships going up and down, tankers, rail cars, fixed facilities. You name it is right along there. The other issue we're up against is possibly, you know, it's not beyond the pale that someone is releasing this intentionally coming in with a chemical car or rail car, you know, dumping the product and leaving. We just don't know," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

No medical issues have been attributed to the odor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countyodor
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old dies after being shot in West Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Big temperature drop, possible snow showers
5 suspects sought after women attacked in Center City
Lehigh Valley Bracing for Wintry Weather Including Bitter Cold
Family pleading for answers after hit-and-run driver kills Vietnam veteran
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Show More
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Eagles make Brandon Brooks highest-paid guard in NFL
Police release video of dramatic crash as 'warning to drivers to pay attention'
Family: 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack
2 hurt after house fire in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News