SUV driver crashes into Delran home

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in Delran, New Jersey.It happened around 6 a.m. Monday on the 9000 block of Route 130 off Creek Road.Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front porch area.The impact resulted in a portion of the home to collapse.There was no immediate word on injuries or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.Police continue to investigate.