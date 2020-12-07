SUV driver crashes into Delran home

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The driver of an SUV crashed into a home in Delran, New Jersey.
It happened around 6 a.m. Monday on the 9000 block of Route 130 off Creek Road.
Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the front porch area.
The impact resulted in a portion of the home to collapse.
There was no immediate word on injuries or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.
Police continue to investigate.
