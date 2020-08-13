Health & Fitness

Dentists sharply disagree with WHO advice to delay routine checkups

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- When COVID-19 cases jumped in March, dentists postponed everything except emergency cases.

Now they are open for routine care, following strict guidelines.


But the World Health Organization and some dental hygienists say there's still too much risk.

The WHO says checkups and cleanings should be postponed because dentists are exposed to saliva, blood, and aerosols which may have the coronavirus.

But the American Dental Association strongly disagrees.

The group's president says "Oral health is integral to overall health. Dentistry is essential health care."

Dr. Jay Freedman says dentists have dealt with many infectious diseases in the past.

And they're now following ADA and CDC precautions against COVID-19.


It starts with the highest level of protective gear, but includes many other layers.

"We've added air filtration. My waiting room is now the parking lot. We screen ourselves when we come in. We do a health check, a temperature check. We check our patient's temperature, we do a pre-screen COVID questionnaire when they make the appointment, before they come in for the appointment," says Dr. Freedman.

And new technology can drastically cut virus in the air.

"There was a study out of Ohio State that says high-speed suction can capture 97% of the aerosols that are produced during a procedure," he says.

Dr. Freedman says the stress of the pandemic has lead to dental problems such as shingles of the mouth and also grinding teeth.

He and many dentists feel checkups are essential to overall health but he tells patients to make sure your dental office is following protocols.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckworld health organizationdentistcoronavirusinfectioncoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly woman faces more charges in death of teen found in basement
New Jersey woman gives birth to quadruplets in Phoenix hospital
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch issued for much of Delaware Valley
Racist, anti-Semitic graffiti hits Hamilton Twp.; suspect sought
Flyers surprise hard-hit businesses with $100,000 worth of advertising
'He's an artist': Cat captivates social media with piano prowess
Feds accuse Yale of discriminating against Asian, white applicants
Show More
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Philly standoff suspect attends hearing for attempted murder charges
Community leaders gathered in West Philadelphia to discuss gun violence
Man shot at Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township
West Chester shuts down busy street for outdoor dining
More TOP STORIES News