Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Deptford, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Gloucester County man died after being hit by a car in New Jersey early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Delsea Drive and Central Avenue in Deptford, according to police.

According to investigators, the 29-year-old was walking when he was struck and killed. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver stayed at the scene and it is uncertain if any charges will be filed.