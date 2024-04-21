Pedestrian struck, killed during car crash in Camden County

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, April 21, 2024
BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Saturday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Old Black Horse Pike at Landing Road in Blackwood, Camden County.

Authorities say a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

Officers are now looking for witnesses as part of the investigation.

There is no word yet on whether any charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police.

