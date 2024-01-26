Video shows deputy deliver food to Illinois home after DoorDash driver arrested

The Kane County Sheriff posted a video showing a deputy dropping off the food at a home on Wednesday in St. Charles after he arrested a DoorDash driver.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A deputy in the west suburbs of Chicago recently delivered a food order after the delivery driver was arrested.

The Kane County Sheriff posted a video on Facebook, showing the deputy dropping off the food at a home in St. Charles, Illinois.

Before the delivery, the deputy arrested a DoorDash delivery driver. He said he wanted to complete the order so no one went hungry.

The delivery was captured on video by a Ring doorbell camera. The resident is heard in the video asking if the driver was in an accident, and the deputy replied, "no, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you guys got your food."

"My deputies always follow through," Sheriff Ron Hain said.