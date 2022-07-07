Montgomery County deputy injured in Philadelphia July 4th shooting honored by colleagues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12022087" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bullet matches the one that was found lodged into the hat of a Philadelphia police highway patrol officer, sources said.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy was honored Thursday morning, three days after being shot in the shoulder during the July 4th festivities in Philadelphia.John Foster, 44, was one of two officers injured by what investigators believe were falling bullets.Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs suffered a graze wound to the head."We were just at the wrong place at the wrong time, or maybe we were at the right place at the right time," Foster said Thursday.Foster was in good spirits and good health as he received an award for his service."I just can't thank you enough from the bottom of my family's heart, and mine, about the outpouring. I just have to say thank you," he said.During a news conference on Wednesday, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said the two .40 caliber bullets were fired from the same weapon and likely traveled from "quite a distance away."Vanore said he does not believe the officers were the intended targets.The injured officers were standing at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but not next to each other when the shots were fired at about 9:45 p.m. Monday.A law enforcement source said Foster thought someone had slapped him on the back. That is until another officer looked at him, saw the blood and told him he's been shot.Anyone with video from the fireworks or from the time of the shooting is asked to send it to police.A reward issued earlier this week for information leading to the shooter has grown to $42,500. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.