shooting

Montgomery County deputy injured in Philadelphia July 4th shooting honored by colleagues

"We were just at the wrong place at the wrong time, or maybe we were at the right place at the right time," Foster said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Montco deputy injured in July 4th shooting honored by colleagues

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy was honored Thursday morning, three days after being shot in the shoulder during the July 4th festivities in Philadelphia.

John Foster, 44, was one of two officers injured by what investigators believe were falling bullets.

Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs suffered a graze wound to the head.

"We were just at the wrong place at the wrong time, or maybe we were at the right place at the right time," Foster said Thursday.

RELATED: Philadelphia police do not believe officers were intended targets in July 4th shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The bullet matches the one that was found lodged into the hat of a Philadelphia police highway patrol officer, sources said.



Foster was in good spirits and good health as he received an award for his service.

"I just can't thank you enough from the bottom of my family's heart, and mine, about the outpouring. I just have to say thank you," he said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said the two .40 caliber bullets were fired from the same weapon and likely traveled from "quite a distance away."

Vanore said he does not believe the officers were the intended targets.

RELATED: 2nd bullet found after officers shot at Philadelphia's July 4th celebration


The injured officers were standing at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but not next to each other when the shots were fired at about 9:45 p.m. Monday.

A law enforcement source said Foster thought someone had slapped him on the back. That is until another officer looked at him, saw the blood and told him he's been shot.

Anyone with video from the fireworks or from the time of the shooting is asked to send it to police.

A reward issued earlier this week for information leading to the shooter has grown to $42,500. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughphiladelphiapennsylvania newsshootingpolice officer shotfeel good
SHOOTING
1 dead, 3 injured in separate double shootings in Kensington
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Bullets that injured officers on July 4 came from same weapon: Police
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
TOP STORIES
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Suspect in deadly NE Philly bar shooting arrested at Jersey Shore
Video shows Center City rape suspect walk into law firm's building
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Teen severely burned due to live wire accident receives needed gift
1 dead, 3 injured in separate double shootings in Kensington
Show More
Girl, 8, injured on CA Six Flags ride by flying cellphone: Family
You can now feed the giraffes at the Philly Zoo
Brad Pitt opens up about suffering from undiagnosed 'face blindness'
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
1 killed in Bucks County crash
More TOP STORIES News