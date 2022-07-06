police officer shot

City to provide updates on July 4th shooting; bullets may have been fired from far away, source says

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the shooter.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City officials plan to update what they know about the shooting that injured two police officers during Philadelphia's 4th of July celebration on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Action News has learned the two officers were standing at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but not next to each other, when the shots were fired.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was intentional or perhaps a ricochet from celebratory shots.

They are also looking into the possibility that the bullets might have been fired from a long distance.

A press conference with city officials is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, the two officers were working security detail for the Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway when they were struck.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy John Foster, who is assigned to the bomb squad task force, sustained a graze wound to the shoulder.

A law enforcement source says Deputy Foster thought someone had slapped him on the back. That is until another officer looked at him, saw the blood and told him he's been shot.

RELATED: Philly officer shot on July 4th: 'Like a boulder fell out of the sky'

They then looked over at Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs and saw blood coming down his face.

Both were treated and released from the hospital.

Sources tell Action News that a second bullet was found at the scene.

The bullet matches the first one that was found lodged into the hat of Officer Diggs, sources said.



City council members say its time to double down. calling for more police support, increasing drone and surveillance technology and supporting legal stop and frisk interactions.

This comes as the city looks ahead to the Made in America festival later this summer.

More TOP STORIES News