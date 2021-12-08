Gunman accused of shooting 3 people inside Philadelphia bar identified

It happened at Ralph's Bar around 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Torresdale and Bleigh avenues in the city's Mayfair section.
Authorities say 25-year-old Derrick Randall is being charged with one count of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and other related offenses in connection with the incident.
Detectives say there were 15 people inside the business when the gunfire erupted following some type of argument.
According to the district attorney's office, video of the incident shows Randall engaging in an argument with a woman inside of the bar. The video then allegedly shows multiple men trying to possibly intervene when the gunshots were fired.
Three men, including a 33-year-old and a 38-year-old, were injured in the shooting, police said.
The victims, who are expected to survive, allegedly had nothing to do with the argument that led to the shooting.
Theresa Burger was there celebrating her birthday when the violence broke out.
"I didn't know they were gunshots. I thought it was just like banging on the bar," said Burger, who was in the bathroom when the bullets started flying.
Police say security video shows the gunman casually walking around inside after the shooting.
The firearm used in the incident was recovered by police and was legally registered to Randall, said officials.
"As with all non-fatal shooting defendants, the DAO will be requesting he be held on $999,999 bail to help ensure that he is detained before trial," said a spokesperson for the district attorney's office.