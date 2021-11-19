jewelry theft

$22,000 in diamonds stolen from Carroll's Jewelers in Doylestown

Surveillance video shows an employee taking the diamonds out for the man to see, but as she does the thief swipes them and runs.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

$22,000 in diamonds swiped from jewelry store in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for a man who ran off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of diamonds from a jewelry store in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The theft happened around 6:53 p.m. on Friday, November 12 at Carroll's Jewelers.

Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the counter. Police say he asked to see specific diamonds.

An employee takes the diamonds out and places them on the counter, but as she does the man grabs the jewels and runs from the store.

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe.

"Before anyone even realized what happened it was over," said Rob Schnell, the manager of Carroll's Jewelers.

After reviewing the surveillance video, one of the employees realized the man had been in the store days before the heist.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a diamond theft from a jewelry store in Doylestown on Nov. 12, 2021.



"We realized he had been in a couple of times, and was probably looking for the best way to start and the best way to get out," said Schnell.

The thief nabbed two loose diamonds and an engagement setting.

The store has been a fixture in the town for more than 50 years. Customers were alarmed by the crime.

"You don't think it is going to happen in your area because we live away from the city, but is just getting closer and closer. So it's a shame," said Margie Roach of Wrightstown.

"He had a lot at risk with all theses cameras, and the police in this area - they are real close and they come in here all the time. That was pretty brazen," said Joe Rynkiewicz of Pipersville.

Employees say the suspect was the last would-be customer for the day and likely left his fingers prints all over the display case. They say insurance will cover the loss.

They are just thankful it was only a case of theft.

"No one was hurt. That is the important thing. There was no weapon put in anyone's face, there was no threat. It was a literally a grab and run," Schnell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Kreuter at 215-345-4143.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doylestown boroughtheftjewelry theftdiamonds
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEWELRY THEFT
Police investigate $300K jewelry theft outside Philly nightclub
Wanted thief stole nearly $200K from South Jersey jewelers
Nearly $200K in goods stolen from 3 South Jersey jewelry stores
Famed jewel thief, surf champ 'Murf the Surf' dies
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News