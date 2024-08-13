Stolen jewelry still missing after arrest made in connection with Chinatown armed robbery

Investigators say 53-year-old Phu Chim got away with $120,000 worth of jewelry during the theft.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities released new surveillance footage and further details on an armed robbery of a jewelry shop in Chinatown last month.

Though a suspect was arrested, authorities say they're still searching for the missing jewelry.

"This is a fine example of good, investigative teamwork with patrol and my investigators," said Captain Jason Smith with Philadelphia police. "It's a good chance you're going to get caught. Especially if you commit a dumb act, such as this."

It happened just after 3 p.m. on July 31 at Chung's Jewelry Store on Arch Street.

By August 3, police say Chim was taken into custody.

Investigators told Action News that Chim used his own gray Lexus as the getaway car, which was caught on surveillance video. That helped break the case wide open, police say.

"Video was collected from real-time crime center cameras, SEPTA video, as well as area businesses. The suspect was observed returning to his vehicle following the robbery," said Smith.

Investigators say during a search of Chim's residence, detectives recovered two handguns, an AR-15-style rifle, and 26.5 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana has a street value of $200,000, according to investigators.

Police say none of the stolen jewelry was recovered at Chim's home.

"From what I understand, he is a thrill seeker, and his primary source of income is through the narcotics trade as evidenced by having 26 pounds of narcotics within his residence. He just does this for kick," said Smith.

Police say Chim has six prior arrests for robbery, narcotics, and firearm charges.

He now faces a long a long list of felony charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

Chim is currently in the hospital awaiting arraignment. Police say he injured himself trying to get away during his arrest.

There is no word yet on the stolen jewelry. Anyone with information should contact the police.