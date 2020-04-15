Health & Fitness

Phila.Health Dept. offers more resources for new parents

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Finding much-needed supplies like diapers and formula has become challenging for some new parents in Philadelphia.

Today, officials with the dept of health announced new resources to help.

A lot of services many new parents depend on are not in service right now.

And for other families, due to the pandemic they may be facing financial problems...

But things like formula and diapers, maybe a crib or even help with breast-feeding are things that can't wait.

Last week we told you about new virtual tool called Pacify which helps women with breastfeeding issues.

The Division of Maternal, Child and Family Health has launched more resources today.

10 sites in the city are ready to help families access those necessary items.

You can find help by CLICKING HERE.

Also, if you find yourself in a difficult position financially, you can also call to see if you qualify for WIC -- to get extra help.

You can find information on that by CLICKING HERE.
