6abc's Jessica Boyington gets married!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' Jessica Boyington is officially a "Mrs.!"

She and her husband Tim Roken tied the knot this past Saturday in a beautiful ceremony.

It was held at the Church of the Gesu at St. Joseph's Preparatory School.

Jessica looked absolutely stunning in a dress from Mari Mi Bridal, and had a veil she said took several people to carry because of how heavy it was!

The veil was designed by the same people who made Jennifer Lopez's dress for the Golden Globes, as well as Taylor Swift's gown for the Eras tour.

Of course, after the ceremony, it was time to party -- as only Jessica can -- with a special guest. That's right, the Phillie Phanatic came and helped the newlyweds cut the cake.

He then danced the night away with Jessica, Tim and their 240 guests.

Jess even did the Phanatic's signature belly dance.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!