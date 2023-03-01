'Dinner and a Show' offers show-stopping deals in Center City for food, art lovers

Center City District kicked off a new program encouraging you to enjoy the arts and the culinary scene, at a discount!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are two experiences that just pair naturally together: dinner and a show.

Center City District kicked off a new program called just that, encouraging you to enjoy two of the city's most prized treasures: the arts and the culinary scene, at a discount!

"No one but Center City has the quality and quantity of offerings that we do, and it just seemed like a no-brainer to pair the two up," said Michelle Shannon, Vice President of Marketing for Center City District.

Dinner and a Show is offering exclusive discounts on tickets to shows like SIX and CATS at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, productions at the Walnut Street Theatre, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Philadelphia Ballet, and Opera Philadelphia, which is preparing for a new staging of La Boheme.

"My advice for folks would be to see an art form you've not seen before," said Frank Luzi, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Opera Philadelphia. "If you've never been to a ballet or an opera, try it, and try some new food too."

As part of the incentive, restaurants near the Avenue of the Arts are offering pre-theater or prix fixe menus and happy hour deals.

Dinner and a Show kicked off on Wednesday, and it runs through May 31.