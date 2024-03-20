$12 dinner box? One mom's McDonald's hack goes viral on TikTok

Eva Pilgrim has the details on the deals.

There are secret savings at some fast food chains. We have details on how you can find them.

TikTokers are eating up a video posted to the social media app that showed a budget-friendly meal bundle.

One Texas diner, Leiela Kapewa-Latu, got the deal at her local McDonald's. Her clip has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Inside the box, "There's two cheeseburgers in here, but there are four small fries. One-piece chicken nuggets. And there's two Big Macs, $12 y'all!" she said.

The entire haul was just $12.19 cents, before tax. If each item was purchased separately for pickup at the same location on the McDonald's app, it would have cost more than twice as much.

The stay-at-home mom's total savings were at least $14.

"It fed my family of five. I'm just happy to get the word out there and let people know, like there are still deals," Kapewa-Latu said.

Many TikTok users reacted to her video, highlighting that prices and items in the bundle vary depending on where you live.

One person wrote that the dinner box was $22 in Ohio, and in Tucson, Arizona it was $18.99, while the box was $15 in Las Vegas and came with a different selection of food items.

McDonald's echoed the sentiment telling ABC News that, "Franchisees set their own prices and have the flexibility to create promotions that will drive demand in their restaurants."

"Restaurants have secret menu items because the consumers want to feel exclusive. And when you have constant, loyal customers, they want to feel special," said Olivia Bria, Food and Travel journalist.

TikTok, meantime, is becoming a resource for people looking to save some dough.

One couple shared their favorite family-friendly meals from popular chains like Texas Roadhouse, Panda Express, and BJ's Brewhouse.

"For only $45, the amount of food you get with this meal is insane," the couple said in the TikTok video.

"Some employees actually post some hacks online. So, if you follow like Starbucks baristas, for example, they often are the ones that are posting, new and exciting things or new and exciting deals," Bria said.