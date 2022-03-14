entertainment

Director 'Steve Jawn' spotlights Philadelphia region in new film 'Gone Like the Night'

Pat's Transmissions in Folsom is just one of the local spots you'll see in the film.
By
Local director filming movie in Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you saw film crews rolling in Delaware County this past week, then you got a sneak peek at the brand new film being directed by a Glenolden native.

He's known as "Steve Jawn," and just like Woody Allen and Spike Lee and Tyler Perry, he's committed to filming right here in his hometown.

Pat's Transmissions in Folsom is just one of the local spots you'll see in his film, "Gone Like the Night."

"So we filmed at my parent's house in Glenolden, which was cool because that's the place where I wrote all my first scripts and dreamed about making films or being in a rock band. The majority of the movie takes place in Wildwood, New Jersey. I spent my youth and my teenage years going there every summer," said Steve, who runs the production company 10:10 Creative with his wife Dani.

They first met at Interboro High School and they now live in Nashville where they produce music videos for country music artists.

"Gone Like the Night" is a musical about a laid-off oil refinery worker fighting to save the woman he loves. It stars a few local faces like Philadelphia teacher Leon Michael and local musician Steve Montague.

Steve says he would use the name "jawn" in many of his projects, and it just stuck.

"I kind of love it because my friends all call me, they're all excited about it," he said.

"Gone Like the Night" is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

