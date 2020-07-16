Dirt biker hurt after colliding with Philadelphia police vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dirt bike rider was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a Philadelphia police vehicle on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Germantown Avenue and Washington Lane in the city's Mount Airy section.

Police say the dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital for possible serious injuries.

There is no immediate word on the rider's condition at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsdirt bikeaccident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. rolls back on some reopenings: What you should know
WATCH: Cecily challenges Ducis to water skiing
Philadelphia leaves open possibility of fans at Eagles games
School District of Philadelphia releases reopening plan
Video shows NC kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator
Woman's body found in plastic container in Grays Ferry
South Jersey nurse brightens day of COVID-19 patient
Show More
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
Fall sports canceled at West Chester University, 17 others
NJ officials working on smartphone app to help with contact tracing
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News