PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dirt bike rider was rushed to the hospital after colliding with a Philadelphia police vehicle on Wednesday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. at Germantown Avenue and Washington Lane in the city's Mount Airy section.
Police say the dirt bike rider was transported to the hospital for possible serious injuries.
There is no immediate word on the rider's condition at this time.
Dirt biker hurt after colliding with Philadelphia police vehicle
