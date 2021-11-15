Alicia Vitarelli chats with the cast of 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now streaming on on Disney+ is a new take on the "Home Alone" franchise titled "Home Sweet Home Alone."It's everything you love about the original, only there's more technology and gadgets and gizmos for the kid who is left home alone.The stars say this new take just might have you rooting for the robbers!31 years after Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister was left home alone and facing intruders, Archie Yates is Max Mercer. He too, is left behind."It feels like an absolute honor," Yates said. "I religiously watch 'Home Alone' every Christmas, so being part of a new story that is so closely linked to this film that I love so much, is crazy."Production was delayed by the pandemic, which presented one small problem for the breakout child star."We had to put him in a box to make sure he didn't grow," joked Aisling Bea, who plays Max's mom Carol.So, are the robbers the bad guys?"We didn't feel like bad guys," said Rob Delaney. "We felt like good guys.""It was fun to do the stuff that bad guys do, but I felt our mission was noble," said Ellie Kemper.All of the cast members tell me they are thrilled to be part of this next generation of a beloved franchise."It starts the holiday season out right," said Ally Maki, who plays Mei. "To be part of this is just such a dream. I'm still pinching myself."Head to our family of 6abc streaming apps on Apple TV and Roku for full interviews with the cast of "Home Sweet Home Alone."