"Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza" comes to Kimmel

"The level of interactivity with this show is just absolutely off the charts," says Executive Producer Jonathan Shank.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mickey, Minnie and their friends are coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus Friday for a special show.

Action News got a sneak peek at Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza.

This show is for the whole family and features debut performances from some popular characters.

If you're a fan of Disney Junior's hit series 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends,' you won't want to miss them in this brand new show.

From Mickey and his pals to Doc McStuffins to 'Alice's Wonderland Bakery' and more, there's singing, dancing and acrobatics sprinkled with classic Disney magic.

"Spidey and his Amazing Friends bring this acrobatic element to the show that we're able to showcase. It hasn't been done in very many preschool shows before."

Shank is a Hatboro native and he's thrilled to bring this 80-city tour here to his hometown.

He says this show is often the very first performance that young kids get to watch live, in an audience, which makes this extra special.

And yes, it's a Costume Palooza, so you're all encouraged to dress up.

"This is the most fun part of the show," Shank says. "It's so much fun seeing all the kids come as their favorite characters, and the parents, grandparents, siblings and all of the family members get dressed up too."

Click here for details on the show.