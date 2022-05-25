disney+ streaming service

'Sneakerella' flips the fairytale and footwear on classic 'Cinderella' story

'Sneakerella' flips the fairytale and footwear on 'Cinderella'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Forgoing the glass slippers, the new Disney+ movie "Sneakerella" flips the fairytale - and the footwear - on the classic "Cinderella" story.

"I feel we all could use a little epic-ness, a little fly dance party," said Chosen Jacobs, who plays El. "It's a movie you can watch with anyone, from your little brother to your great grandma."

El dreams of designing his own line of sneakers.

He meets the daughter of a mega footwear tycoon, who helps him gain the confidence to pursue his dreams.

"As people, we all relate to times of self doubt," said Jacobs. "If we can learn that our weaknesses and differences are what make us beautiful, then we don't have to hide what we love about ourselves. I think that's something as a kid I would have love to have heard."

Expect a lot of music and dancing in this family-friendly film.

"Sneakerella" is streaming now on Disney+.
