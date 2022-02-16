disney

Disney launches new neighborhood community, Storyliving

Disney's first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be in Rancho Mirage, California.
By Angeline Jane Bernabe & Kelly McCarthy via GMA
Disney launches Storyliving by Disney residential communities

Fans will soon be able to call Disney home.

On Wednesday, the company announced the launch of Storyliving by Disney, a new community for Disney fans to live in that incorporates the company's brand of magic.

"These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives -- all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks," Disney said in a press release.

Disney Imagineers will develop the community's concept while working with developers and homebuilders. Storyliving communities will also include a club membership so that residents can access curated experiences, such as wellness programming, and entertainment, such as live performances, cooking classes, seminars and more. Some neighborhoods will also be for residents ages 55 and up.

Disney's first Storyliving location, Cotino, will be in Rancho Mirage, California, which is located in California's Coachella Valley. This location is special to the company because it was once a retreat for Walt Disney and his wife, Lillian.

Cotino will also pay tribute to the history and rich, present-day culture of the Coachella Valley.

"Story is at the heart of everything we do and we love bringing authentic places to life to immerse you into those stories," Michael Hundgen, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement. "We dive deep into the history and the culture of the place itself and we're really inspired by its surroundings."

Cotino, which will have private homes and a hotel, will surround a 24-acre grand crystalline turquoise lagoon. It will also have a clubhouse and feature Disney programming, entertainment and activities throughout the year.

To see if Storytelling by Disney is coming to your neck of the woods, visit Storylivingbydisney.com, to learn more.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
