Society

Cinderella Castle at Disney World to receive royal makeover this summer

ORLANDO, Florida -- Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney's Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover.

RELATED: Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure

According to the resort's website, work on the castle will get underway in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

SEE MORE: Disney unveils 'historic transformation' of Epcot park in Walt Disney World at D23 Parks panel

The royal makeover comes just as the Cinderella movie celebrated its 70th anniversary box office debut over the weekend.

MORE DISNEY: Disney World and Disneyland adding vegan options to every menu

The castle is located at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaamusement parkdisneyu.s. & worlddisney worldmakeovers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News