Disneyland Haunted Mansion to undergo expansion, with new outdoor space, improved disability access

Thursday, August 31, 2023 12:24AM
Disneyland's Haunted Mansion to undergo expansion work next year
Planned improvements to the Haunted Mansion include expanded outdoor space and a new elevator for guests with disabilities.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The grounds of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction will be expanding next year.

The additions will include outdoor space and new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota, and the one-eyed cat.

There will also be improvements to the plaza next to Tiana's Place, so guests can enjoy live entertainment under the shade of new trees.

And we can expect a new retail shop right next to the Haunted Mansion's exit.

The enhancements also include a new elevator for guests with disabilities.

Construction will begin in January 2024.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.

