Society

Disneyland kicks off holiday season with Christmas Fantasy Parade, holiday fireworks show, more

Disneyland is kicking off the holidays with the Christmas Fantasy Parade, a holiday fireworks show, festive food and more!
By Tony Cabrera
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland kicks off holidays with Christmas Fantasy Parade, more

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland is now officially the "merriest" place on Earth as the park kicks off its holiday season. The holidays came alive overnight, kicking off the special festivities, which guests can enjoy from Friday through Jan. 9.

Sleeping Beauty Castle was decked out in a magical winter theme.

"The first thing when you walk down Main Street, you see all the twinkling lights, and you hear the music, and then you see the Christmas tree and you just feel all warm and fuzzy inside," said Arielle Harris, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

The Christmas Fantasy Parade - complete with the toy soldiers, the gingerbread man and Santa Claus - will take place from Friday through Jan. 9. Show times are set for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Check out pro-tips for viewing the parade here.

MORE | Disney+ Day 2021: All the new movies, series announced

Also making a return is the fireworks show. The "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular will take place from Friday through Jan. 9 at 9 p.m.

Plus, all of the characters at the park have brand new attire to fit the winter season. Mickey and Minnie have matching scarves, and you may see them change into pajamas at the end of the night.

Watch Tony Cabrera's report above for more.

Disney is the parent company of this station.



MORE | 'Olaf Presents' gives fresh take on Disney classics
EMBED More News Videos

"Olaf Presents" on Disney+ is a new series of shorts that lets everyone's favorite snowman retell classic Disney films, such as "The Lion King" and "The Little Mermaid."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheimorange countytheme parkholidaydisneydisneylandchristmas
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News