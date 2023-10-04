  • Watch Now

Kids can now visit Disneyland for as low as $50 with new special ticket offer

Disneyland Resort announced a new, limited-time kids' special ticket offer for children ages 3-9.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 7:07PM
If you're planning a trip to Disneyland with young children, you'll soon be able to save on their tickets.

Disneyland Resort announced a new, limited-time kids' special ticket offer for children ages 3-9. Starting Oct. 24, you can buy a child's ticket to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

You can choose from 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets and they're valid for use between Jan. 8 - March 10, 2024. This does not include blockout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

For more information, click here.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

