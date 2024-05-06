Experience the magic of the palm desert that Walt Disney drew inspiration from

Disney's luxury Cotino community is a mid-century oasis in the heart of the Coachella Valley

Cotino is Storyliving by Disney's first residential community, located in the Greater Palm Springs Area of Southern California.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- Have you ever dreamt of living in a community with a spark of magic?

The Cotino communty centers around the beautiful Cotino Bay. Disney

Drawing from a legacy of brilliant imaginations, including Walt Disney himself, Cotino hopes to inspire residents to write their own stories, against the backdrop of the beautiful palm desert.

Michael Hundgen, Site Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, explained Walt's influence on the project. "We're very lucky that Walt has roots here, to the Coachella Valley. You know, he used to come, and he brought his Imagineers, his animators, and they would come to be inspired. They would come and use it as a creative outlet, and so, we're bringing forward that same legacy as we think about what we hope for the residents here."

Within Cotino, the Disney Difference is the standard, where Cast Members, Imagineers and you come together to weave a beautiful story.

"Storyliving is experiencing the magic. It is writing the next best chapter of your life. It's, you know, meeting new friends and finding places to socialize, and just creating new stories, and we're just so happy to have the opportunity to welcome our residents and guests here to experience something that only Disney can do," said Anthony Henry, the general manager at Cotino.

Cotino will welcome residents of all ages, offering both multigenerational homes and residences designated for those 55+, with Storyliving by Disney providing the utmost assistance in selecting a home builder and design that works for you.

Longtable Park, an exclusive park for residents 55+. Disney

At Longtable Park Residences, those 55+ can experience an exclusively designated neighborhood, with home sites surrounding Longtable Park. The park pays homage to one of many Walt Disney traditions. When visiting the area, Walt would take guests for early-morning horseback excursions, wrapping up with a collective breakfast at a long table. The great table, shaded seating, and grove of trees, create an atmosphere of togetherness.

Other features of the community will include a bustling town center with an assortment of shops, restaurants, entertainment and an open-air market.

The Artisan Club is a space made for community, creativity and connection. Disney

Residents will also have the option of participating in the Artisan Club membership.

The Parr House, a community space inspired by the Disney and Pixar film, "Incredibles 2" Disney

As Henry put it, the Artisan Club is the "heartbeat of the community." The club will offer a restaurant, sports courts, creative spaces, fitness studio and the Parr House, a space for gatherings and club events, inspired by "Incredibles 2."

Situated amongst the vast mountains, with turquoise waters and sandy and white beaches is Cotino Bay. Artisan. Club members will be able to entertain guests, participate in water activities or go for a dip from their own private beaches.

Thomas Mazloum, president of New Experience Portfolio & Disney Signature Experiences, spoke passionately about the community. "The story is really about the residents and the community. This is what makes this so very, very different." He went on to say, "It is really where our residents and the community can write and live their own story."

Residents are expected to start moving in at the beginning of 2025.

For more information, or to book an appointment, visit here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Storyliving by Disney and this ABC station.

