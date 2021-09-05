California wildfires

Dixie fire fatalities: First responder dies battling northern California blaze

Dixie fire is among largest California wildfires
EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive Dixie Fire

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- A first responder assigned to the Dixie fire has died, CAL FIRE announced Saturday in an incident update.

A representative with CAL FIRE told ABC sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.

The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.
Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.

RELATED: Why scientists want to fight California fires with more fires

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five northern California counties, and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.



The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfireswildfireu.s. & worldfirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
TOP STORIES
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
Montco recommends masking outdoors, regardless of vaccination status
Man shot 12 times in North Philadelphia
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Communities working together to clean up following destructive storm
25-year-old dead; shot 20 times in South Philly: Police
Show More
Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in NJ
Residents prepare to rebuild after storm damage in NJ
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of officer
Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News