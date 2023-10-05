Beloved Philadelphia DJ shot outside nightclub is now fighting to survive

Beloved Philadelphia DJ John Hershock shot outside nightclub is now fighting to survive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends close to well-known Philadelphia DJ John Hershock are praying for a miracle.

"Everybody is just hoping and praying for the best outcome here," said Hershock's friend, Jay Pross.

Hershock was leaving Tango nightclub on Appletree Street, near Chinatown, on Wednesday morning when he was shot in the alleyway.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and remains on life support.

"It's so sad to see someone with such a big heart have something like this happen," said Pross.

The 38-year-old DJ is known around the region for his unrelenting enthusiasm for Philly sports and music.

Friends say Hershock, who is always the life of the party, was hosting the Phillies Tailgate Tuesday night.

Pross remembers his last conversation with him.

Hershock had encouraged him to come out to the tailgate party that night because Hershock knew he was feeling down.

Pross' store, Art History in Northeast Philadelphia, was broken into and looted last week.

"In true John spirit he was just trying to lift me up and bring me out to a party and that's who he was," said Pross.

Police say there was some kind of dispute unfolding outside the club Tuesday night, but friends say they can't imagine anyone would want to target him.

Investigators say they're still interviewing witnesses and have seen significant movement in the case.

"From what I heard there was a bunch of cameras in the alleyway that this happened and that police are on the case and pursuing somebody. So we definitely want to see justice served in this situation," said Pross.

Police say they've gotten a lot of tips in this case and have been following up on all leads.