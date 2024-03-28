Suspect in 2023 shooting at Philadelphia recreation center now in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last year at a Philadelphia recreation center.

Police said Djean Williams shot a person outside the Dendy Recreation Center on the 1500 block of N. 10th Street on April 19, 2023.

The victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was placed in stable condition.

Williams is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

He will not be eligible for bail due to a probation violation, officials said.

