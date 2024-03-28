WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect in 2023 shooting at Philadelphia recreation center now in custody

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 29, 2024
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last year at a Philadelphia recreation center.

Police said Djean Williams shot a person outside the Dendy Recreation Center on the 1500 block of N. 10th Street on April 19, 2023.

The victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was placed in stable condition.

Williams is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

He will not be eligible for bail due to a probation violation, officials said.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW