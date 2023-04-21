Arrest warrant issued for suspect accused of shooting teen at Philly rec center

Police say a 15-year-old male was sitting on a bench when he was shot in the back by a masked gunman.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who shot a teen outside a North Philadelphia recreation center earlier this week.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday near 9th and Jefferson streets at the Dendy Recreation Center.

He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he was placed in stable condition.

On Friday, police said an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Djean Williams.

He is facing charges of Attempted Murder, VUFA, and related charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Since 2019, there have been more than 300 shootings at city rec centers.

