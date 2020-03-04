Dobbins High School evacuated twice after fires, smoke bomb: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA -- Dobbins High School was evacuated twice Wednesday morning after two fires were set inside the school and a smoke bomb went off, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, the fires in the boy's and girl's bathroom broke out at about 8:55 a.m.

Students were evacuated. But once students were allowed back in the building, police said they were evacuated again because of a smoke bomb.

A teacher who tried to extinguish the smoke bomb was taken by crews to Temple University Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation, police said.

The fire was declared an arson and an arrest was made, police said.
