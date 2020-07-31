Society

Doctor provides tips to keeping kids connected in a socially distanced world

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have been recommending social distancing and staying home when possible.

The question that many ask is, "how can we help young kids connect in this distanced world? Social, yet safe?"

The pandemic has also been especially hard on kids.

Parents have been telling children to stay away from others, but parents still want to help their children build healthy relationships.

"I don't think there's ever been a time like this before," said Dr. Marilyn C. Augustyn from Boston Medical Center. "I think all of us are a little uncertain about social norms."

Augustyn says she worries that children, especially those who are just learning about social boundaries, could get confused by social distancing.

Augustyn suggests parents should model good behavior and make them feel secure in these uncertain times.

"It comes from that strong nurturing base that families can provide for children that are going to see all of us through this," said Augustyn.

She also reminds parents that kids are resilient.

Experts also say there are ways kids can still connect in this socially distant world. Either virtually through apps like FaceTime, Zoom, or out in the open spaces.

Augustyn says remind them that they can still play, It's just going to look a little different right now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocial distancingsociety
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Setting off alarms': Murphy says NJ's COVID-19 numbers are climbing
Gov. Wolf: No truth to rumor he's closing Pennsylvania schools
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
No new positive results for Phillies; Cardinals game postponed
Election offices preparing for more voters to mail in ballots
More than 100 displaced after massive apartment fire
Show More
Speeders on Roosevelt Boulevard Will Start Getting Tickets
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
PIAA responds after calls for parents at sporting events
Norristown School District suspends all fall sports
More TOP STORIES News