Doctor provides tips to keeping kids connected in a socially distanced world

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have been recommending social distancing and staying home when possible.The question that many ask is, "how can we help young kids connect in this distanced world? Social, yet safe?"The pandemic has also been especially hard on kids.Parents have been telling children to stay away from others, but parents still want to help their children build healthy relationships."I don't think there's ever been a time like this before," said Dr. Marilyn C. Augustyn from Boston Medical Center. "I think all of us are a little uncertain about social norms."Augustyn says she worries that children, especially those who are just learning about social boundaries, could get confused by social distancing.Augustyn suggests parents should model good behavior and make them feel secure in these uncertain times."It comes from that strong nurturing base that families can provide for children that are going to see all of us through this," said Augustyn.She also reminds parents that kids are resilient.Experts also say there are ways kids can still connect in this socially distant world. Either virtually through apps like FaceTime, Zoom, or out in the open spaces.Augustyn says remind them that they can still play, It's just going to look a little different right now.