Cast calls 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' chaotic, bonkers and dark

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' is the latest Marvel blockbuster and since it's debut Thursday, the highly-anticipated sequel has brought in millions at box offices across the globe.
The trip into the multiverse is a wild, mad ride.
"Dark, the tone is dark," says Benedict Cumberbatch, who is back as Doctor Stephen Strange. "The tone is probably the darkest Marvel film to date, and one of the most epic as well."
Doctor Strange is back. When the multiverse is ripped open, he needs backup.
He calls on Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch. Her story picks up right where the 'Wandavision' series finale on Disney+ left off.
"She's gone through the Marvel Universe, having her brother and then having Vision, and now she's on her own," explains actress Elizabeth Olsen. "She has to find that strength within herself and that's where we find her."
They're joined by Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme.
"It's a very big deal," says actor Benedict Wong. "There's a greater responsibility than now and he stands toe-to-toe alongside Doctor Strange."
The film also introduces 16-year-old Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.
"She may be young, but she's got experience with something that he doesn't, which is the Multiverse," Cumberbatch explains. "They help each other."
Director Sam Raimi, fresh off the latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise, says we can expect some cameos.
"There are a lot of surprises coming," Raimi says. "We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, but not necessarily what they expected."
Each character faces an alternate version of themselves in the multiverse.
Here's how the cast describes it:
"Chaos," Olsen says. "If I could describe the film in one word, it would be chaos."
"I would say the film is very twisty- turny," laughs Rachel McAdams, who is back as Christine Palmer.
"Bonkers," Cumberbatch adds. "This film is bonkers."
Pro tip: stay for the credits!
It's Marvel, so we get always get clues as to what's next in the MCU - and BEYOND!
